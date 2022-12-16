B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890,585 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,066 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $157.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.38.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.77.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

