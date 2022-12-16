B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,070 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 91,988 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 39,349 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.15 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.37.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

