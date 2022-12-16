B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 0.4% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 176,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,248,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Moderna by 30.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 292,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,796,000 after buying an additional 68,334 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Moderna by 32.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Moderna by 8.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,955,000 after buying an additional 196,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth $40,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.36.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $207.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $321.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.27 and a 200 day moving average of $151.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,407,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,827,837.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,899 shares of company stock valued at $70,681,386 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

