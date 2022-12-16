B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $177.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.20 and a 200-day moving average of $178.93. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

