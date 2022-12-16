B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 9,792 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Shares of MO opened at $46.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.86.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

