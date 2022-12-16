B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 36,715 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 129.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,715 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 277.8% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PMT shares. Jonestrading downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.89%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Recommended Stories

