B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $782,000 Investment in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 3.1 %

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

NYSE:PBA opened at $33.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1614 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.