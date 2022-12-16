B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $865,000 Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,721 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.28.

BCE stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. As a group, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.81%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

