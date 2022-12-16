B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $743,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Lam Research by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Lam Research by 224.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $446.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.36 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.32.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

