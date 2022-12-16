B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,280 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.0 %

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE PEAK opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.