B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,357 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $166.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $180.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,587 shares of company stock worth $5,420,127. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

