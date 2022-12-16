B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 9,723 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 7,377.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 260,285 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Searle & CO. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $52.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

