B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,366 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,461,000 after acquiring an additional 554,520 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Shares of PM opened at $101.27 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $156.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

