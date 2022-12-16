Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.63% of Avery Dennison worth $84,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.11.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $181.32 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $219.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.58.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.05). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

