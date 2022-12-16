Amundi Sells 19,870 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Amundi lowered its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,870 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.28% of MSCI worth $94,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 22.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in MSCI by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 412.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in MSCI by 47.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $476.68 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $623.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $468.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. The firm had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.40.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

