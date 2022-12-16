Amundi Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Amundi reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 66,830 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.10% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $94,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 6,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:GS opened at $349.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $412.66. The company has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.44.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.