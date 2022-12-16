Amundi Purchases 169,819 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Amundi increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,819 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.25% of Global Payments worth $77,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 401.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.03.

GPN opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.86. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.99 and a 52-week high of $153.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.