Amundi Has $110.09 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Amundi lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,531,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,971 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.14% of Southern worth $110,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southern Stock Performance

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.