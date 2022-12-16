Amundi Has $106.53 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Amundi reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,372,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 419,836 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.23% of General Motors worth $106,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,502,578,000 after acquiring an additional 784,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 66.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after buying an additional 9,143,601 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,955,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,216,000 after buying an additional 311,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,331,000 after buying an additional 157,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 1.9 %

GM stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

