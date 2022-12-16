Amundi Acquires 144,352 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Amundi boosted its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,010 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 144,352 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.71% of Signature Bank worth $78,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Signature Bank by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Bank of Marin increased its position in Signature Bank by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 1,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Signature Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of SBNY opened at $115.41 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $113.45 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.30 and its 200 day moving average is $168.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $152.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.64.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

