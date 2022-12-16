Amundi Acquires 100,566 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,566 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.23% of Paychex worth $93,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $117.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.42.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

