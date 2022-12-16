Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,885.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,993 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043,701 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $902.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.18, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $174.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

