Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,845.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 254,232 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after buying an additional 57,043,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Down 3.4 %
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.