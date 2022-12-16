Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Holdings Decreased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,153 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $37.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $42.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

