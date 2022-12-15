Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,624 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,275,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,151 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,250,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,356,000 after purchasing an additional 596,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,047,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,041,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 101,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,977,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,663,000 after purchasing an additional 134,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $905,391. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

NASDAQ ZION opened at $47.54 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

