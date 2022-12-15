Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Holdings Cut by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,624 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $291,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ ZION opened at $47.54 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,884.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.44 per share, with a total value of $151,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,799,514.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,884.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $905,391. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.