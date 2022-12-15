WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,018 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $49.02.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $604.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 15.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

