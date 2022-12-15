W Advisors LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

W Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,940.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,922.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 847.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,999.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,914,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,960.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,921 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 50,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $91.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $174.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

