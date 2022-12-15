W Advisors LLC Buys 153 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

W Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.5% of W Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989,570 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Apple by 31.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.65.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $143.21 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.