W Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

W Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,940.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Erste Group Bank cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $91.58 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $174.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $934.27 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

