W Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

W Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,940.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Erste Group Bank cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.
Shares of AMZN opened at $91.58 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $174.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $934.27 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
