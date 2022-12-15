Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 234.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,013 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.63.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

Leidos Price Performance

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $6,583,348 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

LDOS opened at $106.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.80. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

