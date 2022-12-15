Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.15.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $142.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $177.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.59. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

