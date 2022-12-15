Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 33,013 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 234.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 33,013 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Leidos by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Leidos by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 449.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $106.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.63.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,145 shares of company stock worth $6,583,348 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

