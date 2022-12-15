Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 105,472 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 197.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,472 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Williams Companies by 14.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 99,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 12,898 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

