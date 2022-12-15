Verition Fund Management LLC Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,863 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.11% of nVent Electric worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 397,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 217,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 79,776 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $145,407.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,477.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $3,810,792.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at $198,976.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,477.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,016 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NVT opened at $38.91 on Thursday. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $40.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average is $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NVT. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

nVent Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.