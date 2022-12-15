Verition Fund Management LLC Has $4.86 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $325.12 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.68. The firm has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.