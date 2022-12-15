Verition Fund Management LLC Has $4.57 Million Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 2,143.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,687 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.15% of SL Green Realty worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SLG stock opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $83.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.38.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -286.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SLG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

