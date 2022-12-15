Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,472 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE WMB opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $37.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.72.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

