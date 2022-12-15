Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,765 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITCI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 138.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $2,686,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $2,973,433.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.18. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $66.00.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

