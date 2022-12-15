Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 14,506 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.88.

Shares of APD stock opened at $325.12 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.68.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

