Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $142.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.59. The stock has a market cap of $177.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.15.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

