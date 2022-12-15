Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,859 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 1.21% of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,328,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 1,128.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 602,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 553,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II alerts:

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Stock Performance

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Company Profile

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.