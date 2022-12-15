Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 139.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.36.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

