Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,984,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,950,000 after acquiring an additional 134,421 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,010,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,254,000 after acquiring an additional 506,630 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $75.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.93. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,400 shares of company stock worth $9,050,552 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.