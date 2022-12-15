Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 258,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 19,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $1,260,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $66.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.49.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

