SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Position Lifted by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 108.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 115,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after buying an additional 24,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.68.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $625,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,748 shares in the company, valued at $39,984,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $3,641,375. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $335.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.33, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

