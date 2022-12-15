Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,508 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,508 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Apple comprises about 0.4% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,738,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,091,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,063,719,000 after buying an additional 508,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $143.21 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

