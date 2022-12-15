Sara Bay Financial Sells 315 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sara Bay Financial cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,801 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.9% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $55,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $143.21 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.65.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

