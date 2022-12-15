Sara Bay Financial Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,999.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

Amazon.com stock opened at $91.58 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $174.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $934.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

