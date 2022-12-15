Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average of $71.79. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.59.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

